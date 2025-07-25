Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Giovanni Leoni is quickly becoming one of Europe’s standout young defenders, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him.

The 18-year-old Italy U19 international has impressed with mature performances for Parma in Serie A, showing solid defensive awareness and strong technical ability. His development has put him on the radar of top clubs across the continent.

Leoni has been on the radar of clubs like Liverpool.

Leoni is a player in demand

In England, Newcastle United and Tottenham are leading the chase. Eddie Howe is looking to reshuffle his backline and sees Leoni as a key part of that plan, while Spurs view the youngster as a cornerstone for their future defensive setup. Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the two interested parties are close to making an “official move”.

Italian giants like Juventus, Milan, Inter, Napoli, and Bologna are also tracking Leoni as part of their long-term squad planning. In France, Olympique de Marseille are continuing to scout him closely. Parma have set a price tag of €30–40 million and are not open to offers below that range.

With his age, maturity, and growing experience in top-flight football, Leoni isn’t just a long-term investment—he’s seen as a player who can make an impact right away. Given the wide interest across Europe, his name is expected to dominate transfer talks in the coming weeks.

Tottenham need Giovanni Leoni

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay the asking price for the defender. They need more defensive depth on the side, especially if Cristian Romero decides to leave the club. He has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent months.

Signing a talented young defender like Giovanni Leoni could prove to be a shrewd investment. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender as well. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.