West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz during the summer transfer window.

However, they are trying to sign Luiz on loan. According to GMS, the Italian outfit are not interested in sanctioning a loan move and they have turned down the approach from the London club. It will be interesting to see if West Ham decide to come forward with an offer to sign him permanently.

West Ham do not have funds for Douglas Luiz transfer

The report claims that they do not have the finances to pay the asking price for the Brazilian midfielder, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. The 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs this summer. Returning to England would be ideal for him after a mediocre spell with the Italian outfit. He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa, and there is no doubt that he would improve West Ham.

The London club needs a midfielder who can protect the defensive unit and control the tempo of the game. The Brazilian would have been the ideal acquisition for them. It remains to be seen whether they can arrange the funds to secure his signature. He would be an excellent addition for them.

Luiz would be a superb addition

Luiz is at the peak of his powers right now, and he will look to get back to his best once again. He will be determined to showcase qualities at the highest level. Returning to his comfort zone would be ideal for him. He knows the Premier League well, and he could make an instant impact.

West Ham had a disappointing season last time out, and they need quality players to bounce back strongly.