Wolves have already lost Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, and they could see another important player depart before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Losing two key players has been very tough for Wolves, who are aiming to bounce back from last season’s underwhelming performance in the Premier League. Jhon Arias recently signed from Fluminense, but another South American could set to leave Molineux before the end of the summer.

Wolves set Andre asking price amid Juventus interest

As per GiveMeSport, Brazilian midfielder Andre – who arrived from Fluminense himself 12 months ago – is attracting interest from Juventus, and Wolves have decided that a deal will only take place if they were to receive upwards of £40m.

Andre, who was wanted by Man United prior to his move to Molineux, had a very encouraging first season at Wolves, so there is a real desire for him to remain at the club come the end of the summer transfer window. And this is why this asking price has been established.

Wolves cannot afford to keep losing key players, otherwise they would have a strong chance of being relegated from the Premier League at the end of next season. Understandably, they are keen to retain Andre, although it is not clear whether the 24-year-old would seek a move to Juventus.

It will be interesting to see whether Juventus, or any other club, makes a move for Andre in the coming weeks. If so, Wolves will need to be defiant in their efforts to retain his services, which is crucial in determining whether the club can still emerge from this summer with successful transfer business.