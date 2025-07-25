Fabio Silva could leave Wolves again (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Wolves have already raised £100m from player sales this summer, and there could be more to come in terms of funds being raised.

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri are the two big departures from Molineux, as they joined Man United and Man City respectively earlier in the summer. There are also rumours that star midfielder Andre could leave amid interest from another European giant in Juventus, and now, another Wolves star has been linked with a move to Italy.

Wolves striker Fabio Silva wanted by AS Roma

According to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), AS Roma are interested in signing Fabio Silva, and an approach has already been made to Wolves for the Portuguese striker.

Silva, who was signed five years ago for €40m, has widely been considered a flop, having struggled to make any sort of impact at Molineux. However, there is a chance that Wolves are able to recoup a significant transfer fee for the 23-year-old, who impressed whilst out on loan at Las Palmas last season.

Wolves are expected to seek a sale for Silva, whose contract expires in less than 12 months’ time. They will want to get a close to that €40m, although it is more realistic for a deal to be struck for closer to half of that amount.

It is not yet clear how much Wolves are asking for Silva, whose stock is high after scoring 10 La Liga goals last season. Nevertheless, there is a big chance that the Portuguese’s nightmare spell at Molineux is officially brought to an end before the closing of this summer’s transfer window.