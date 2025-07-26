Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to complete the signing of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, they are now intensifying their efforts to sign the 27-year-old attacker. He has a £68 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay up. They are reportedly considering a player plus cash deal for the England international, and Reiss Nelson could be included in the deal.

Palace could use Reiss Nelson

The 25-year-old does not have a future at Arsenal, and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to accept him as part of the deal. Nelson has shown his ability in the top flight during his loan spell at Fulham last season. There is no doubt that he’s a technically gifted attacker who is versatile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles. He could be a very useful acquisition for Crystal Palace.

Nelson is on the radar of Fulham as well.

They will need more quality and depth in the attacking unit next season, especially if Eze leaves the club. Nelson would be a very useful option. The opportunity to join the Eagles could be attractive for the player as well. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and he will want to sort out his long-term future as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Arsenal need Eberechi Eze

Meanwhile, Eze has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the league, and he registered 25 goal contributions last season. He helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player who deserves to play at a higher level. The move to Arsenal would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.