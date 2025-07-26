Aston Villa player wears a Captains armband in the colours of the Ukraine flag. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are set to surpass their club record revenues after raking in £350 million last season.

Aston Villa have continued to demonstrate progress when it comes to revenues since 2022. As per Football Insider, they managed to earn £217.7 million back in 2022 and followed it up with earnings of £275.7 million the following year. Their losses have come down as well.

Villa have had PSR problems recently

Aston Villa have faced issues with the PSR regulations, but the improved revenues will certainly help them on that front. Aston Villa have done quite well on the pitch under Unai Emery, and they were competing in the UEFA Champions League last season. That has also contributed to their financial position. It will be interesting to see if they can use those resources to improve the squad further over the next few weeks and do well in the Premier League next season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals against PSG last season, and it helped them bring in around £70 million in prize money.

Unai Emery has done an impressive job at Aston Villa

Emery has done an excellent job at Aston Villa, and he will look to help them fight for trophies next season as well. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses in their squad. There is no doubt that they have a talented team at their disposal, but they need a few intelligent agents in order to truly compete with the elite clubs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa completed the sale of their women’s team last month in order to raise funds for the accounting deadline so that they can stay in compliance with the PSR regulations. However, they are unlikely to have any such problems going forward, especially after record-breaking revenues last season.

