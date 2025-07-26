Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in signing the Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid.

According to Jacob Steinberg, the 25-year-old has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performance. Fulham are keeping tabs on him as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Aston Villa wanted to sign Schmid last season as well.

Schmid would improve both teams

Schmid was quite impressive in the Bundesliga last season, and he registered 11 goal contributions in all competitions. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Aston Villa and West Ham. Both clubs need to add more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. The 25-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates in the final third, and he could establish himself as a key player for both teams.

Aston Villa and West Ham need Romano Schmid

Aston Villa need more support in the attack, and a 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He could form a solid partnership with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

Similarly, West Ham need more creativity in the final third as well. They have sanctioned the departure of Mohammed Kudus, and they will need to replace him. Although the Austrian International is not a wide player like Kudus, he will certainly fill the creative void on the side.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to establish himself as an important player in England if the transfer goes through. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa or West Ham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to sign the player, and they could tempt the German club with a lucrative offer.