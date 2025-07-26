Malick Fofana could be heading to the Premier League (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Everton are having an encouraging summer transfer window so far, and things could be about to get even better for David Moyes, who is well aware that significant reinforcements are needed.

Thierno Barry signed from Villarreal earlier in the summer to replace the departed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and in the coming days, it’s expected that a deal for Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou will be wrapped up. And another exciting young player could now be heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton in advanced talks to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Everton are in advanced talks to sign Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old, who was very impressive for Lyon last season as he registered 11 goals and five assists in 41 appearances, is in talks with the Merseyside club, who have submitted an offer to the cash-strapped Ligue 1 side.

Interestingly, Fofana has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, who will need to sign a replacement for Luis Diaz if he joins Bayern Munich – which is becoming more and more likely as time goes on. Furthermore, there has also been interest shown by Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fofana would be statement signing for Everton, considering the interest that has been shown from other clubs. It’s also clear that they are trying to lower the average age of Moyes’ squad ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off in three weeks’ time.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done, but the key will be whether Everton can agree personal terms with Fofana, who will surely be tempted by the reported interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and other European giants. But a move to the blue side of Merseyside could be the ideal next step for his career.