Fulham are interested in signing the Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson during the summer transfer window.

A report from The Athletic claims Fulham are currently in advanced talks to sign the 25-year-old attacker from Arsenal. There is a chance that the player could join the London club on loan once again. However, Arsenal would prefer to include an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly. Nelson was on loan at Fulham last season as well.

Reiss Nelson needs to move on

He is unlikely to get regular gametime at Arsenal, and therefore, leaving the club this summer would be ideal. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal is unlikely to benefit him. The 25-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the Fulham attack.

The player will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. He is entering the prime of his career, and he needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Leaving Arsenal permanently would be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Fulham are hoping to sign him on a bargain, and securing his services on loan would be a risk acquisition. It would allow them to invest in the other areas of their squad as well.

Arsenal, looking to get rid of the player

Arsenal will certainly hope to include an obligation to buy in his deal so that they can get rid of the player permanently. The 25-year-old does not have a future at Arsenal, and all parties will be hoping to sort out the situation quickly.

Arsenal have enough depth in the attacking unit, and Nelson is not a part of their first team plans anymore.