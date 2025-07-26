Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian-born Netherlands youth International has been a key player for Sheffield United, and his performances have attracted the attention of Leeds. They are hoping to add more creativity and goals in the middle of the part, and the 28-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

Gustavo Hamer would be a quality signing

He can operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. Hamer registered 18 goal contributions last season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Leeds.

According to a report via The Yorkshire Post, the player is keen on a move to the Premier League, but he’s not ready to force an exit from Sheffield United yet. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince the player to join them. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He is 28 and at the prime of his career. This is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could bring out the best in him.

Leeds need to improve their squad

Meanwhile, Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look to stay there. They will not want to come back down to the Championship at the end of next season. They need quality players to survive in the top flight, and the midfielder could make a big difference for them.

Leeds must look to improve their squad before the new season begins. They have already improved the midfield with the signings of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach. It seems that they are looking to add Hamer as well.