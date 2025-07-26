Not Rodrygo: Liverpool set sights on new target to replace Luis Diaz

Bradley Barcola is attracting interest from Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are far from done in terms of signings, despite having spent in excess of £200m since the start of the summer transfer window. There is a desire to bring in Alexander Isak from Newcastle, and a new left winger could also be on the agenda if Luis Diaz heads to Bayern Munich.

Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool will need further attacking reinforcements if Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa were to depart Anfield by the end of the summer. Isak is wanted, and in terms of winger targets, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes has been strongly linked over the last few weeks.

But rather than Rodrygo, it is another option that has attracted the interest of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool prefer to sign Bradley Barcola over Rodrygo

As per Julien Laurens (via ESPN), Liverpool are interested in PSG’s Bradley Barcola, with Hughes said to be a particularly big fan of the France international. However, the Premier League champions are aware that the 22-year-old, who registered 21 goals and 20 assists last season, is not for sale at any price.

Barcola, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal in recent weeks, would be a dream signing for Liverpool, so it is understandable why he is wanted by Hughes. However, they don’t hold many cards in this fight, given that it would be a surprise if the player pushed for the move given that PSG are the reigning European champions – and Club World Cup finalists.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out with Liverpool’s left wing position. Diaz joining Bayern feels inevitable at this point, especially given that he was left out of the recent pre-season friendly defeat to AC Milan because of speculation surrounding his future. If he goes, a replacement is certainly needed for Arne Slot’s squad.