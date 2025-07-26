Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle he wants to leave (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are interested in securing the services of the Swedish International, but they will face competition from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. Liverpool need a quality striker, and Isak could be an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who scored just seven goals last season.

Al-Hilal keen on Alexander Isak

According to a report from The Guardian, Al-Hilal are prepared to offer him £600,000 a week tax-free. It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is attracted to the idea of joining the Saudi Arabian club. The striker is reportedly keen on a summer move. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Manager Simone Inzaghi is looking for a quality striker this summer, and he has identified the Newcastle star as an option.

Al-Hilal managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, and they are now looking to send out a statement by signing one of the best players in Europe and football right now.

Isak needs to stay in Europe

Isak is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League, and he deserves to complete the highest level. The move to Saudi Arabia would be quite surprising at this stage of his career. He should look to continue in Europe and play for the biggest clubs in the world. The move to Liverpool would make a lot of sense for him.

Newcastle are adamant that they do not want to sell their star striker, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal are owned by PIF just like Newcastle. It remains to be seen whether the Saudi outfit can get the deal across the line. It would be a major coup for them if they managed to sign the best striker in the Premier League this summer.