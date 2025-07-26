Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke celebrate for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer is reportedly a target for Manchester City.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester City tried to sign the player with an offer of €170 million. Chelsea have now turned down the approach, and they are demanding €250 million to sell the England international.

Cole Palmer is a world-class talent

There is no doubt that Palmer is one of the best young players in the world, and he is destined to develop into a future superstar. It is no surprise that Chelsea do not want to sell him, and they are asking for an absurd amount of money. If any club decides to pay the asking price for Palmer, it would be a world record transfer, eclipsing the amount PSG paid for Neymar.

Palmer has been exceptional for Chelsea since joining the club, and he’s undoubtedly the best player at the club. Chelsea cannot afford to lose him. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need to keep their best players.

Man City could use Palmer

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Manchester City want to sign the player. The former Manchester City Academy graduate has developed into a star for Chelsea, and they will certainly regret the decision to let him move on. If they can bring him back to the club, it would be a world-class move for them.

The 23-year-old will not only help them improve creatively, but he will also score goals consistently. After the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City will need a top-quality presence like him in the final third.

While there is no doubt that Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, it seems unlikely that they will pay a world record fee for Palmer anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.