Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a major change in the goalkeeping department, and Gianluigi Donnarumma is on their radar.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season and missing out on European competitions, the club is now going through a big rebuild. At the centre of that rebuild is the goalkeeper position.

Andre Onana needs to be replaced

André Onana was heavily criticised last season for his mistakes. Manchester United are now open to offers of around £20 million for the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Despite interest from other clubs, Onana wants to stay and prove himself in the Premier League. But head coach Ruben Amorim is still looking for a new No. 1.

Man United keen on Gianluigi Donnarumma

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist. PSG have been negotiating with him for over a year on a new contract. Donnarumma earns €7 million net salary plus €3 million in bonuses, but the club’s offer didn’t satisfy him. He has decided not to renew his deal, and with only one year left on his contract, PSG have decided to sell him this summer.

The Italian International has been labelled as an “excellent” player by his teammates, and there is no doubt that he is world-class in his position. He helped PSG win the UEFA Champions League last season.

They plan to bring in Lucas Chevalier from Lille as his replacement. Manchester United and Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation.

Lucas Chevalier played 50 matches last season and was named Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year. Lille are asking for a fee of around €30 million. Besides PSG, clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Barcelona are also tracking his progress.

Diogo Costa, FC Porto’s captain, is another strong candidate. The 25-year-old keeper dreams of playing in the Premier League, and Manchester United are interested in signing him.

All three goalkeepers have done quite well for their respective clubs, and they could prove to be excellent additions. It will be interesting to see who Manchester United end up signing.