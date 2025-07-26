Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Newcastle (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Newcastle were left reeling earlier this week when Alexander Isak signalled his intention to leave, but efforts are now being made to replace him. In fact, there could soon be two strikers that soon arrive at St James’ Park.

Upon being told by Isak that he wishes to consider a move away, Newcastle have moved quickly to secure a replacement. They have already missed out on likes of Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Liam Delap, but that has not deterred the club’s limited sporting department.

Newcastle advancing for Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa

Newcastle have turned their attention to Benjamin Sesko in their efforts to sign an Isak replacement, and according to Ben Jacobs, they are simultaneously working on deals for him and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Sesko, who has previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Man United, is believed to be open to joining Newcastle this summer, as it would allow him to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League. Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the English top flight last season, has already agreed personal terms with the reigning Carabao Cup champions.

It has been a disastrous summer transfer window so far for Newcastle, and that has only been made worse by the news of Isak’s desire to leave. However, there is a determination to secure significant reinforcements for Eddie Howe’s squad, which are needed ahead of a return to the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get deals done for Sesko and Wissa. The latter is more likely at this stage, especially as a move for him does not depend on what happens with Isak, who will only be replaced if he does leave St James’ Park before the end of the summer transfer window, which closes for business in September.