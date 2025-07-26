Yoane Wissa wants to join Newcastle (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Newcastle have struggled in their efforts to sign anyone outside of Anthony Elanga, and their luck may not be about to change. In recent weeks, they have been pursuing a new striker, and they have just received mixed news about one of their leading targets.

Even before the Alexander Isak saga, Newcastle were in the market for a striker to rotate with the Swede. They missed out on Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike, and that has seen them turn their attention to Yoane Wissa.

Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle, who he wants to join in order to fulfil his wish of playing in the Champions League. However, a deal could now be difficult to achieve.

Yoane Wissa wants to force through Newcastle move

As per talkSPORT, Brentford have informed Newcastle that they are not prepared to sell Wissa this summer, having now turned down a second bid from the Carabao Cup winners, believed to be worth in excess of £30m. They have also stated that a deal would only be possible if they received over £50m.

Brentford’s stance has greatly angered Wissa, who feels that the club have broken a verbal pact last summer that would have allowed him to leave for around £26m. Because of this, he has gone on strike by refusing to train, as he aims to force through a move to Newcastle.

Wissa has made it very clear that he wants to join a club in the Champions League, which Newcastle are. He has also attracted interest from Tottenham, although it does not appear that they will make an offer at this stage. This situation will be one to keep an eye on over the remainder of the summer, with Brentford determined to hold firm.