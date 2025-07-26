Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Rangers are interested in signing the Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

However, Rangers manager Russell Martin is unsure whether they will be able to get the deal across the line. The 22-year-old has had loan spells at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United recently.

There is no doubt that he could be an interesting acquisition for Rangers if they manage to get the deal done. The Scottish outfit needs more depth in the attacking unit, and Rak-Sakyi would be a solid long-term acquisition.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Crystal Palace will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. Leaving the London club could be ideal for him. He needs to focus on playing regularly and continuing his development for now. Rangers could provide him with the platform he needs right now. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Russell Martin has been a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old attacker, and he wanted to bring the player to Southampton as well. It will be interesting to see if Martin can succeed in his efforts to sign the player this time around.

Russell Martin keen on Palace attacker

“He’s a player I liked at Southampton. We tried to take him there and it didn’t quite happen,” Martin said via BBC. “So, he’s a player I like and I think he’s a player the recruitment staff like. But, how far that’s gone, I’m not too sure. “He’s a really good player. We look at all sorts of different profiles who we think can help the team. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the one type of profile.”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi needs game time

Crystal Palace should look to let him move on in search of regular playing time. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a loan deal. It could benefit all parties.

The 22-year-old will be able to continue his development with regular football, and he might return to Crystal Palace as a better player next year. If he fails to make the cut at the London club, they could then sell him for a reasonable amount of money.

Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club for the upcoming season is unlikely to benefit anyone.