Erling Haaland and Rodri of Manchester City look on from the substitutes bench. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are lining up a high-stakes move for Manchester City captain Rodri, aiming to bring the Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder to Santiago Bernabéu as part of their midfield overhaul.

Following Toni Kroos’s retirement, Rodri is seen as a “key target” to anchor new manager Xabi Alonso’s tactical system with experience and leadership, according to sources close to the situation.

Real Madrid considered a blockbuster offer

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid reportedly considered a blockbuster offer, including Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and €40 million, to tempt Manchester City into negotiations.

However, Manchester City remains firm in its stance, refusing to part with one of their best players. Under new sporting director Hugo Viana, the club is preparing to offer Rodri a contract extension until the end of the 2029–2030 season—an effort to ensure his presence in the squad long-term and shield him from transfer interest. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, and he is one of the best players in the world.

There have been rumours that Manchester City could look to replace Rodri.

Rodri’s current deal runs until 2027, and Real Madrid believe waiting until next summer could open more realistic possibilities. If the Spanish international chooses not to renew, his price could drop to €60–80 million in 2026 when he enters his final year. Alternatively, if a new long-term contract agreement is reached, the financial demands would likely rise significantly.

Rodri injury blow remains a concern

A major concern for Real Madrid is Rodri’s fitness. He suffered a serious ACL injury in September and spent a long period recovering. Although he has returned to action, questions remain about his physical condition, prompting Real Madrid to approach the situation cautiously before committing to such a heavy investment.

Meanwhile, the interest in Rodri from within Real Madrid’s camp continues to grow. Toni Kroos reportedly praised Rodri’s playing style, lending internal support to the move. However, Manchester City’s push to extend his contract signals a strong intention to retain their captain, making any summer transfer increasingly unlikely.