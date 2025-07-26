Sunderland flag (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Italian youngster Lorenzo Pirola from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

According to reports, they have opened talks with the Greek outfit over a move for the Italian under-21 International. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

Pirola was linked with a move to England a few years ago.

Sunderland keen on defensive additions

They are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer and they have been linked with multiple defenders in recent weeks. Pirola is a talented defender with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Sunderland. According to FootItalia, Sunderland chiefs have already given their approval for a move for the 23-year-old defender, and he is a top priority for Sunderland right now. The defender could cost around £21.8 million.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland are willing to pay up for him. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Italian clubs, Roma, Milan and Bologna. The young defender is a player in demand, and Sunderland will need to act quickly if they want to get the deal done.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line after securing promotion to the Premier League. The opportunity to move to the English top flight could be exciting for the 23-year-old as well. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his development.

Lorenzo Pirola could be a future asset

The young defender has the quality to thrive in England, and he could be an important player for Sunderland. If he manages to impress with the Black Cats in the Premier League, he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in future.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old central defender is versatile enough to operate as a left back as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for the club.