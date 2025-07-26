Brentford Manager, Thomas Frank during a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, and manager Thomas Frank wants to get the deal done quickly.

According to TBR Football, the midfielder has already agreed to move in principle, and Thomas Frank wants to wrap up the transfer sooner rather than later.

The player has a £60 million release clause in his contract, but Nottingham Forest are delaying the transfer. They are unhappy with the way Tottenham obtained information regarding his release clause. There have been reports that they are considering legal action against the North London outfit. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Tottenham hoping to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham will certainly hope to get the deal across the line, and the player will surely feel the same way. This is a golden opportunity for him to join a bigger club where he will be able to fight for trophies and test himself in the UEFA Champions League. He would also get to play alongside quality players at Tottenham. It could boost his chances of representing his country more often.

He has been a key player for Nottingham Forest, and the Premier League will not want to hold onto him against his wishes. It would be ideal for them to let him move on. The two clubs should look to iron out their differences and get the deal done.

Gibbs-White would improve Spurs

The midfielder registered 17 goal contributions in the Premier League. He is a reliable performer in the top flight. He could make an instant impact at Tottenham and help them improve going forward.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Tottenham could be the ideal destination for him, and they could help him improve further.