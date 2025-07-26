Michail Antonio of West Ham United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has returned to action after recovering from his life-threatening car crash back in December.

The 34-year-old striker returned to action against Borehamwood on Friday for the club’s under-21 side in a friendly.

The striker managed to score two goals, and it will be interesting to see if he can convince the London club to give him an opportunity in the upcoming campaign.

The player will be delighted to have returned to action, and he will look to build on his performance for the club’s under-21 side yesterday. Antonio opened the scoring just four minutes into the game and bagged his second in the 23rd minute.

Michail Antonio back amongst goals

So happy for him. Michail Antonio new contract over Callum Wilson ANYDAY! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/TbFkXUr3ZB — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, West Ham United under-21 coach Mark Robson heaped praise on the player and revealed how it was a fantastic experience for the young players to play alongside the 34-year-old.

Can Antonio bag a new contract at West Ham?

The striker is currently a free agent after his contract with West Ham expired on June 30. It will be interesting to see if West Ham decide to offer him an extension. The 34-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. He has been out of action for quite some time, and he will be desperate to compete at the highest level once again.

The performance during yesterday’s friendly will certainly give him a huge confidence boost, and he will look to build on that in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, West Ham are lacking in depth in the attacking unit and keeping the 34-year-old at the club might not be a bad idea for the short term. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a reliable striker over the next few weeks.