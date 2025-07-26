Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are prepared to cash in on defender Emerson Palmieri this summer, and he has been asked to find a new club for himself.

According to a report from the BBC, the player has not travelled to the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, and he has been informed that he can leave the club this summer. It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old Italian International can find a suitable destination for himself.

He was a key player for them during their UEFA Europa Conference League-winning campaign in 2023. However, he is not an important player for the club anymore under the new manager, Graham Potter.

West Ham have depth in the left-back department

West Ham have already signed El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, and the Italian is unlikely to get any opportunities next season. It makes sense for the London club to cash in on the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 30-year-old has shown his quality in England with West Ham and Chelsea. He could be a useful acquisition for the right team. He has been linked with a return to Italy.

Emerson Palmieri needs a fresh start

Palmieri will be hoping to join a club where he can play regularly. The Euro 2020 winner has the quality to compete in the Premier League, and he needs to sort out his future quickly. The defender will look to focus on his football once again, and joining the right club could help him get his career back on track.

The player is currently sidelined with a back injury, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to improve their squad adequately during the summer transfer window. They had a disappointing season last time out, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will need quality players in order to do well in the Premier League next season..