Lucas Paqueta is expected to leave West Ham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta is to be cleared of spot-fixing allegations by the FA, but despite this, West Ham are still open to selling him this summer.

Over the last couple of years, Paqueta has been under investigation for alleged spot-fixing offences, with these having killed an £80m move to Man City in 2023. During this period, the Brazil international has struggled for consistency, with the off-field situation having clearly had an effect on his performances.

West Ham make Lucas Paqueta available for £30m

But the good news for West Ham is that this could be about to change, as the Daily Mail have reported that Paqueta is set to be cleared of any wrongdoings – and in the process, he will avoid a suspension. But despite this, club bosses have ruled that they want to cash in on the 27-year-old, who has made 120 appearances in his three seasons at the London Stadium.

As per the report, West Ham would be willing to accept £30m for Paqueta, which would represent a significant decrease from the £80m that the club would have got from Man City two summers ago. It would also represent a significant loss on the £51m they paid to sign him from Lyon in 2022.

Brazilian giants Flamengo are interested in signing Paqueta, but for £30m, there is bound to be a number of clubs across Europe that will make an attempt to move for the attacking midfielder. In this regard, West Ham could be braced for a barrage of offers in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether moves are made for Paqueta, although they are not likely to come before the FA’s official announcement on their investigation. West Ham will welcome the funds if/when they come, as they continue efforts to improve Graham Potter’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season.