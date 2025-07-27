Fans of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate during the Europa League trophy parade. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Former Premier League attacker Adel Taarabt has suggested that he had the option to join Arsenal instead of Tottenham Hotspur, and he regrets the decision to join Spurs.

Taarabt struggled with consistency issues during his time at the north London club, but he did impress the fans with his technical ability and flair. He was something of a cult hero at the north London outfit during his time at the club.

However, he believes that his career would have been different if he had made a different choice. He has previously slammed former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp as well.

Adel Taarabt regrets Tottenham move

“Yes, of course!” Taarabt said (h/t GMS). “I am a big fan of football; I had a great time. Sometimes I reflect on my career and if I had made some decisions differently, I believe my career would be completely different.” He added: “My first choice that I think was not good – not signing for Tottenham, because Tottenham is a good club. But, at the time, I had the chance to go to Arsenal. “I think it was a more French club – for me, it would have been easy with Arsene Wenger, they had a lot of French players. And they were playing well.”

Arsenal move could have been ideal

The Gunners, at that time, were in a far better place to challenge for trophies, and he could’ve played alongside top-quality players at Arsenal.

In addition to that, Arsenal had a world-class manager like Arsene Wenger in charge back then. The French manager could have brought out the best in Taarabt and helped him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Eventually, the Moroccan left Tottenham as a bit of an enigma. He never really managed to fulfil his potential despite outstanding talent.

Meanwhile, his comments will not go down well with the Tottenham faithful. It will be interesting to see how they react.