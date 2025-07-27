Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Al-Nassr are interested in securing his signature.

According to a report from footmercato, the Saudi Arabian outfit has submitted an offer for the player, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal.

Antony has been an expensive mistake

The Brazilian has not been able to live up to the expectations since the €95 million move from Ajax, and he has proven to be an expensive mistake for Manchester United. It seems that the Premier League site could not be handed a Saudi bailout this summer. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get rid of the player and invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad.

Manchester United need to improve their attacking unit this summer, and signing a striker should be a priority. Getting rid of the Brazilian could bring in the funds to sign a reliable goal scorer.

The Brazilian needs to move on

The South American does not have a future at Manchester United, and it would be ideal for him to move on. Antony has been linked with La Liga outfit Real Betis as well. However, it seems that the Spanish outfit will not be able to afford him.

The move to Saudi Arabia could be an interesting opportunity for him. He will certainly pocket a lucrative contract at the Saudi Arabian club, and he will get to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

It remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track with regular football in Saudi Arabia. Ideally, he should look to continue in Europe at this stage of his career, but the lack of shooters could force him to move to the Saudi Pro League for now.