Oliver Glasner and his coaching staff (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are now closing in on the capture of the OGC Nice forward Evann Guessand.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the French league, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Crystal Palace. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and it is no surprise that they have chosen to move for Guessand.

Evann Guessand would be a quality addition

The 24-year-old registered 23 goal contributions last season. He was reportedly on the radar of Premier League rivals Wolves as well. However, journalist Chris Wheatley has now revealed that Crystal Palace are in pole position to get the deal done, and they are confident of wrapping up the move.

The player has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Crystal Palace could lose Eberechi Eze this summer, and they might need to invest in multiple attackers. They managed to win the FA Cup last season, and they will be competing in Europe. They need a quality team with more depth.

Guessand has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to hit the ground running. If he can make an immediate impact at Crystal Palace, it would be an exceptional investment for the London club.

Crystal Palace need more depth in the side

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can improve their squad adequately during the summer window. They will need to bring in quality players in order to do well in multiple competitions next season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the attacker as well. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Guessand will look to establish himself as a key player for Crystal Palace and prove his qualities in the English top flight.