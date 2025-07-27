Luis Diaz of Liverpool warms up with his teammates. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is all set to complete his move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to David Ornstein from the New York Times, Bayern Munich have secured an agreement with Liverpool for the 28-year-old Colombian. The German champions will pay €75 million to secure his signature, and the player has now been granted permission to undergo his medical with the Bundesliga champions.

Diaz could be an excellent addition

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from FC Porto, and he will look to make his mark in Germany now. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could improve Bayern Munich immensely in the final third. They needed someone with his skill set and technical ability after the departure of Leroy Sane.

Liverpool need to replace Luis Diaz

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make their move for Alexander Isak now. They have the finances to get the deal across the line, and they need to replace Diaz properly. They were overly dependent on him and Mohamed Salah for goals and creativity in the final third.

Liverpool will be hoping to defend their Premier League title next season and do well in the Champions League as well. They need quality players in order to do that. They will have to replace any key player who leaves the club.

Meanwhile, the Colombian International will feel that this is the right time for him to move on and try out a new challenge. He has shown his quality in England, and he has won major trophies with Liverpool. He will look to prove himself in Germany and fight at the highest level with Bayern Munich now.