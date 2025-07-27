A giant poppy is seen next to the Arsenal FC logo outside the stadium. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has a £68 million release clause in his contract, and Arsenal have agreed to pay £30 million upfront for him. They are now looking to pay the remainder of the fee instalments. Crystal Palace want the fee paid within two years, and the two clubs are now negotiating the payment structure, according to football transfers.

They have an agreement in principle over the total package, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal across the line quickly. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Eze should prove to be an exceptional acquisition.

Eberechi Eze would be a superb addition

Eze scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists. He has 40 goals to his name for Palace and 28 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality player who has proven himself consistently in the Premier League. He could transform Arsenal in the attack and add some much-needed unpredictability to the side.

Arsenal have not been able to rotate their attacking lineup due to the lack of depth. Even though Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming last season, Mikel Arteta had to stick with him. The arrival of the Crystal Palace star will give the Arsenal manager more options to work with.

Eze will fancy a big move

The opportunity to move to Arsenal will be quite exciting for the player as well. It will be a huge step in his career, and he will hope to fight for major trophies with them. He will also look to compete in the UEFA Champions League and prove his quality at the highest level.

Competing alongside top-class players at Arsenal could bring out the best in the 27-year-old and help him improve as well.