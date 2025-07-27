A Manchester United logo is seen inside the stadium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa have now been urged to demand £80 million for the goalkeeper if Manchester United come calling. Martinez has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well.

“If I were Villa, I’d be telling United to pay £80m upfront,” Bryan King said to Villa News. “He (Martinez) is regarded as one of the top three ‘keepers in the Premier League, if not the world. “I wouldn’t be entertaining a loan if I were Villa, and I certainly wouldn’t want it if I were the player. “I’d be thinking if you want me that badly, then you pay the money. Because if he does move, then he would be on massive money. “Why would Villa want to sell him? Or even think about loaning him out? They haven’t got strength in depth beneath him, so why would you want to get rid of one of your top players? “It doesn’t make sense.”

Manchester United could use Emiliano Martinez

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old is a top-quality player, and he is certainly one of the best in his position in the world. However, £80 million would be an absurd demand for the goalkeeper, and it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will pay up.

They need to bring in a quality goalkeeper this summer after the error-prone performances from Andre Onana last season. The Cameroon International cost his team valuable points with his performances, and he needs to be replaced. Martinez would be a tremendous addition, and he would be an upgrade on Onana.

Man United move could be ideal for the player

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the goalkeeper as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. He has done quite well for Aston Villa, and this could be the right time for him to move on and try out a new challenge. He has already won major trophies with his country, and he will look to do well at club level now.

Aston Villa will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.