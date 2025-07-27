Isaac Schmidt, Jayden Bogle, Junior Firpo and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United have signed Jaka Bijol this summer, and Joe Rodón believes that the club has signed a top-class player.

Bijol has already impressed during pre-season, and it will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a key player for Leeds in the upcoming campaign. They have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look to survive in the top flight next season.

Joe Rodon on Jaka Bijol

“He’s a very physical defender and also very comfortable on the ball,” Rodon said on Leeds Live. “His qualities allow him to be top, top centre-half.”

They will not want to come back down to the Championship, and they need to tighten up at the back in order for that to happen. It is no surprise that they have invested in central defenders this sum Bijol has the physicality and the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running.

His teammates are certainly impressed with what they have seen so far, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now.

Leeds need quality signings to survive in the top flight

Leeds have a talented squad, and they will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They will need to keep improving the squad in order to survive in the top flight for a long time.

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and their fans will be hoping that they can impress in the Premier League next season. There is no doubt that they have a quality team at their disposal, but they will need more experience and depth as well. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad before the summer window closes.