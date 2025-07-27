Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Serbian International striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, and multiple clubs are keen on securing his signature.

Sources close to the attacker’s situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Mitrović is not only on the radar of Manchester United, but also Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Aleksandar Mitrovic would be a quality addition

Newcastle are warming to the idea of bringing back their former player. The club wants to build an alternative structure around Alexander Isak, and Mitrović’s Premier League experience and physical strength fit in with those plans.

The 30-year-old striker scored 28 goals last season and picked up seven assists as well.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns Al Hilal, also owns Newcastle, which could facilitate the transfer process. Mitrović’s commitment to Newcastle is also noteworthy; he has openly expressed his love for the club in the past.

On the Tottenham front, Mitrović is considered as an alternative to Dominic Solanke. The club wants to strengthen its offensive line. The declining form of Richarlison and Son Heung-min has led to the need for a new centre-forward.

Solanke struggled to score goals consistently last season as well, and Tottenham need to invest in another striker. The Serbian knows the Premier League well, and he might be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact.

Al Hilal are expecting a fee of around €30 million. The reported asking price is quite affordable for clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Man United keen on Mitrovic

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a reliable goalscorer as well. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been underwhelming since joining the club. Manchester United need someone who can find the back of the net consistently. Mitrovic could be a handy option for them.

Manchester United will look to fight for trophies next season and get back into the Champions League. They need to address their main weaknesses this summer.