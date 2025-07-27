Ruben Amorim in Manchester United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Metz attacker Idrissa Gueye this summer.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and clubs like Brentford, Southampton and Burnley are interested in him as well. According to a report from The Sun, Brentford were hoping to secure his signature, but Manchester United have not joined the race.

Man United could use Gueye

The attacker is valued at £15 million, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment. Manchester United have recently signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and it seems that they are planning to leave their Premier League rivals heartbroken with another steal.

Gueye is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. The player must seek gametime assurance from Manchester United before joining them.

On the other hand, Brentford might be in a better place to offer him more game time. It will be interesting to see what the player decides. The reported £15 million asking price is affordable for most teams in the Premier League.

Idrissa Gueye could fancy a big move

The striker could prove to be a bargain at that price if he manages to adapt to English football. He is still only 18, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker.

The opportunity to move to England can be quite exciting as well, and the young attacker will be tempted. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

