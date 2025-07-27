Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been trying to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, but the Bees are not keen on sanctioning his departure.

Wissa is open to the move to Newcastle, but the two clubs have not been able to finalise an agreement.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, they have now shifted their attention towards the Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson is on the radar of Aston Villa as well.

Nicolas Jackson has been linked with Chelsea exit

The player has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Jackson will certainly help them improve. Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Swedish International has been linked with an exit from the club this summer. If he ends up leaving, Newcastle will need to invest in more than one striker. They are keeping tabs on the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Chelsea to sell this summer. They have already signed players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. Jackson might not be a regular starter next season, and Chelsea could be tempted to cash in.

Newcastle need more quality

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need quality players in order to do well in the Premier League and Europe. Adding more depth to the side should be a top priority for them.

On the other hand, Jackson will look to play regularly next season, and Chelsea might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. Leaving the Blues could be ideal. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join Newcastle in the coming weeks.

Jackson has scored 24 goals in the Premier League in the last two seasons with Chelsea. Even though he is not a prolific goalscorer, he is a very useful player who will help Newcastle improve.