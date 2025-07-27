Enzo Maresca celebrates Chelsea's Club World Cup final victory (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now expected to win the race for the RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons during the summer transfer window.

German champions Bayern Munich were keen on the 22-year-old Netherlands International as well, but Sebastien Vidal has now revealed that Chelsea are expected to beat them to his signing. The Blues are currently in advanced talks to sign the player, and Simons is keen on their project.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can wrap up the move quickly. Simons was linked with Arsenal as well.

Chelsea need Xavi Simons

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 22-year-old should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles and will add goals and creativity to the side.

The Netherlands international is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

Simons has 21 goals and 23 assists to his name for RB Leipzig in 76 matches so far.

Simons will look to make his mark

He will look to prove his quality in the Premier League. If the move goes true. He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be attractive for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an ambitious project. They have recently won two trophies, and they will look to fight for major trophies next season as well.

Chelsea has been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity in the final third. The England international needs more support in the attack, and the Netherlands star could be the ideal acquisition.