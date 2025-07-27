Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal inspects the pitch with teammates Riccardo Calafiori, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club, but the Brazilian has not been able to secure an exit so far.

Although Gabriel Jesus was considered a potential transfer target for multiple clubs during the summer window, the lingering effects of a serious knee injury have made clubs cautious about making a move.

Gabriel Jesus is a player in demand

Several European sides have already initiated contact, but uncertainty remains over the timing of any deal. Interest in Jesus isn’t limited to Europe—Brazilian clubs such as Palmeiras and Flamengo are also monitoring his recovery closely. However, both European and South American suitors appear willing to wait until he’s fully fit, making the January window a more realistic scenario.

Sources close to the Brazilian attacker’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that clubs like Milan, Barcelona, and Newcastle United are reportedly tracking his situation.

Barcelona are also planning for a post-Lewandowski transition, while Newcastle are exploring options to strengthen their attacking line. Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have also been mentioned among the clubs keeping tabs on Jesus. Although none of these teams have submitted formal offers yet, negotiations could accelerate once his medical status becomes clearer.

While no official financial terms have been disclosed, Jesus’s market value and salary expectations will play a key role in shaping any potential deal.

Newcastle and Tottenham could use Jesus

The 28-year-old has not been at his best since the move to Arsenal, but there is no doubt that he is a quality player. He could be a quality addition for the right team. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle or Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign him.

Jesus has scored just 26 goals in 96 matches for Arsenal.

Newcastle need more depth in the attacking unit, especially if Alexander Isak ends up leaving the club. Jesus is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add creativity and unpredictability to the Newcastle attack as well.

As for Tottenham, they need more depth in the attacking unit, especially with players like Richarlison and Son Heung-min expected to leave the club. However, a move for the Arsenal player would be quite surprising.