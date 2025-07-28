After Cunha and Mbeumo: Man United turn to Frenchman to solve goal scoring issues

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a bold move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, with Juventus also in contention, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Facing a clear need to revamp their attacking line after a disappointing goal return last season, United have identified the French international as a potential solution.

The 26-year-old forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, impressed with eight goals in 16 Serie A appearances.

Despite that success, Juventus are reluctant to finalise his permanent move due to financial limitations, reportedly priced out due to off-field constraints.

Man United still need more attacking additions

United’s attack badly underperformed last term, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee combining for just seven Premier League goals between them.

After PSG spent nearly €90 million on him in 2023, they are reportedly now willing to offload him for around £35-39 million, a significant markdown on their original outlay.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been tipped as interested parties should United falter, though Juventus and United currently lead the race.

With United looking to offload players like Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, they are expected to create the funds to sign an attacker who could solve their goal scoring crisis.

Ruben Amorim has been active in addressing the attacker issue

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been added to their attack this summer but they are not traditional number nines that Ruben Amorim is looking for.

It not only shows their ambition to strengthen the squad in attack but also shows how little faith the club have in the current attacking options.

If Man United act decisively, they can manage to win the race to sign the French attacker.

Kolo Muani is a player with European pedigree and Bundesliga and Serie A success in his profile and he could just be the right player to provide a spark to their often uninspiring attack.

