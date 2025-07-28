How a ‘gentleman agreement’ can help Man United secure the signing of Benjamin Sesko

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are actively evaluating striker options this summer, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko firmly on their radar.

According to trusted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, a unique “gentleman agreement” could allow them to sign Sesko at a more reasonable fee than initially thought.

United have already strengthened their attacking ranks with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Still, their search for a long-term number nine continues.

Romano revealed that while RB Leipzig initially set a challenging price, Sesko has designated a small group of “special clubs” for which a more realistic fee applies, namely €70-80 million plus up to €5-10 million in bonuses.

Man United could sign Benjamin Sesko in a bargain deal

For United, who qualify, this translates to a possible total package of around £60-65 million, well below other reported valuations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Man United could be one of the clubs who could be allowed to sign Sesko in a bargain fee.

“Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally,” Romano said.

“It’s an expensive deal so it’s not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman agreement I told you.

“For some clubs indicated by Benjamin Sesko as special clubs for him, the price of the Sesko package is 70-80 million euros fixed fee plus 5-10 million euros in add-ons.”

After their constant failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the demand of a new number nine at Old Trafford has increased.

Ruben Amorim wants a new number nine

While Cunha and Mbeumo have arrived to provide the Red Devils an attacking edge, they still need a new number nine who can lead their attack and solve their goal scoring problems.

United face competition from Newcastle United who are also in the race to sign the Bundesliga striker. After Alexander Isak made it clear that he wants to leave St. James’ Park this summer, the Magpies have entered the race to sign Sesko.

Due to the potential sale of Isak, Newcastle will be better equipped financially to pursue the Sesko deal. On the other hand, the Red Devils have to raise funds for their transfer business by selling players.

It is going to be an exciting race for one of Europe’s best young attackers this summer.

