Daizen Maeda is attracting Premier League interest. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic have already lost key forward Nicolas Kuhn this summer, and they could be set to part ways with another important player in Daizen Maeda.

The 2024-25 season was a spectacular one for Maeda, who scored 33 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for Celtic. On top of 11 assists, that saw him register 44 goal contributions – the best return of his career so far.

On the back of this, clubs in the Premier League have taken notice. In recent months, interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace has been revealed, and those clubs could now be on alert.

Daizen Maeda would leave Celtic to make Premier League move

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Maeda has paused contract talks with Celtic, having taken an interest in the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

“I think the Premier League interest has turned his head a bit. With two years left on his contract, he’s going to have a look at all of his options, and this summer he’s going to wait and see what comes up.

“It’s a win-win situation for him because he’s going to be happy to stay at Celtic. It isn’t that he wants to leave, but if a Premier League club come in for him, he might want to make that move so he doesn’t want to close that door.

“Signing a new contract now means that opportunity will never come up. At this stage, that’s been delayed and he’ll wait and see who comes in for him.”

The departure of Maeda, who has less than two years remaining on his current deal, would be a massive blow for Celtic, who could be braced for an approach from one or more Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.