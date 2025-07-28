Chelsea close in on defensive signing as talks accelerate with European giants

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s pursuit of highly rated Dutch defender Jorrel Hato is gathering pace, with negotiations between the Blues and Ajax set to continue this week.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both clubs will resume direct contact at the start of the new week as they work to finalise an agreement for the 19-year-old centre-back.

Romano reports that talks are already well underway, and Chelsea are increasingly optimistic about sealing the deal.

Hato, regarded as one of the most promising defensive talents in Europe, has made it clear to Ajax that he only wants to join Chelsea.

Personal terms are already agreed, and a long-term contract is said to be ready and waiting on the player’s side. Now, it is down to the two clubs to settle on a transfer fee that satisfies all parties.

Jorrel Hato has several admirers across Europe

Hato, who has impressed in the Eredivisie with his maturity and versatility at such a young age, has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Despite his young age, he has already established himself as a regular starter for Ajax and has even captained the team on several occasions.

Ajax, for their part, are not eager to lose one of their brightest academy products, but the player’s insistence on moving to Chelsea has shifted the dynamic in negotiations.

While the Dutch giants would ideally like to keep Hato for at least another season, they may be forced to accept a suitable offer in order to avoid unrest within the squad.

Chelsea are favourites to complete the signing of Hato

Chelsea are expected to push hard to get the deal over the line quickly, especially with pre-season preparations already underway.

Should they succeed, it would mark another statement of intent from the West London club, reinforcing their commitment to building a squad for both present competitiveness and future dominance.

With marquee signings like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap already this summer, the Blues have made it clear that they plan to add the best, young talents to their squad and their chase of Hato shows exactly that.

