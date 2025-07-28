TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 11: Juventus' Douglas Luiz is challenged by Torino's Karol Linetty during the Serie A match between Torino and Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on January 11, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Everton have had an encouraging transfer window so far, and there are chances for it to get even better in the coming weeks. David Moyes is keen for significant reinforcements to be brought in, and soon, there could be a new addition in the centre of midfield.

Following the departure of Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose contract expired at the end of June, there is a need for a new midfielder to be added to Moyes’ squad. And in recent weeks, one target that has emerged is Douglas Luiz, who has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League following a disastrous 2024-25 season with Juventus.

The likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Leeds have all registered their interest in Luiz, who left Aston Villa in a €50m deal 12 months ago. However, Everton have been handed a huge boost in the race for the Brazil international.

Douglas Luiz wants to join Everton this summer

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Luiz is pushing for a return to England, and he has singled out Everton as his preferred destination. Nottingham Forest and West Ham are both noted as clubs also in contention, but they are currently trailing their Premier League rivals.

While this is good news for Everton, there is a problem. They want to sign Luiz on a straight loan, whereas Juventus want to include an obligation to buy – with the desired fee believed to be close to the €50m they paid last summer.

This is a problem for Everton and Luiz, with the indication now being for an acceptable solution to be sought in the coming weeks. If a deal can be done, it would be a statement of intention from the Toffees, who are aiming for a big improvement on previous seasons.