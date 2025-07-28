Leicester are open to signing Stefan Ortega. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leicester are aiming to build a squad capable of making an immediate return to the Premier League for the 2026-27 season, and to do this, they may need to sign a new starting goalkeeper. Mads Hermansen has attracted strong interest from West Ham in recent weeks, and if he does depart, a replacement would be needed.

If Hermansen does leave, Leicester will hope to secure a significant fee, which will help them in their efforts to raise funds following their relegation from the Premier League. And some of the money raised would go towards a new number one, who could end up coming from Man City.

Leicester register interest in Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

As per Ben Jacobs (via Foxes of Leicester), Leicester are one of the clubs interesting in signing Stefan Ortega. The German goalkeeper is also on the radar of Burnley, who could also be in need of a new starting number one in the near future.

Ortega is expected to leave Man City due to the impending return of James Trafford, who will be re-signing from Burnley. In this regard, the 32-year-old should be available for a reduced price, especially considering that he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

There is no doubt that Ortega, who has made 56 appearances for Man City in three seasons, would be a fantastic addition to Leicester’s squad for the Championship, although there will certainly be doubts about whether he would want to drop down a division – especially when Burnley are also in for him.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Leicester make a move for Ortega, although the likelihood is that their desire to do so will depend on whether Hermansen was to leave in the coming weeks.