“Caps the fee at…” – Expert on Newcastle asking price for Alexander Isak amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Alexander Isak is wanted by Liverpool. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Liverpool have already had a very impressive summer transfer window, and it could be about to get even better with the possible signing of Alexander Isak, who is seeking a move away from Newcastle.

Last week, it was widely reported that Isak is keen to leave Newcastle, which led to him being withdrawn from their pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea. Liverpool have yet to make a concrete move, and although it is expected to happen very soon after a deal was agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, they could be facing competition for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Alexander Isak asking price indication emerges

Alexander Isak reacts during Newcastle's defeat vs Bournemouth
Alexander Isak reacts during Newcastle’s defeat vs Bournemouth (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

As per Football Insider, finance expert Stefan Borson has addressed the speculation surrounding Isak and a possible move to Saudi Arabia, whose biggest clubs are owned by PIF – the majority shareholder of Newcastle.

“Newcastle don’t need to sell him. I think they can manage their financial fair play issues. He’s got a long contract. They could say no, but it’s not easy to say no when a player wants to leave.

“I think the Al-Hilal situation is bizarre. You have got a team that is very clearly a related party. That’s what they themselves say in their own accounts. You have got a team that’s owned by the same owners. That deal would be adjusted.

More Stories / Latest News
27-year-old midfielder expresses desire to seal Everton switch
Insider “expects” Newcastle to complete deal for Premier League star
Celtic star halts contract talks as Premier League interest revealed

“First of all, it would have to have a fair market value assessment by the Premier League, so that probably caps the fee at £150m. There is no possibility of £200m or something like that because the Premier League won’t approve that. I think the Premier League would approve £150m. Then you’ve got UEFA who will effectively adjust out any profit at all on the deal, so it won’t work for UEFA purposes.”

It’s reported that Newcastle would want £150m from any club, including Liverpool. The Premier League will be hoping to lower this by using the player’s will to leave, although the north East club are not in a position to be bullied in this matter.

More Stories Alexander Isak

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *