Alexander Isak is wanted by Liverpool. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Liverpool have already had a very impressive summer transfer window, and it could be about to get even better with the possible signing of Alexander Isak, who is seeking a move away from Newcastle.

Last week, it was widely reported that Isak is keen to leave Newcastle, which led to him being withdrawn from their pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea. Liverpool have yet to make a concrete move, and although it is expected to happen very soon after a deal was agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, they could be facing competition for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Alexander Isak asking price indication emerges

As per Football Insider, finance expert Stefan Borson has addressed the speculation surrounding Isak and a possible move to Saudi Arabia, whose biggest clubs are owned by PIF – the majority shareholder of Newcastle.

“Newcastle don’t need to sell him. I think they can manage their financial fair play issues. He’s got a long contract. They could say no, but it’s not easy to say no when a player wants to leave.

“I think the Al-Hilal situation is bizarre. You have got a team that is very clearly a related party. That’s what they themselves say in their own accounts. You have got a team that’s owned by the same owners. That deal would be adjusted.

“First of all, it would have to have a fair market value assessment by the Premier League, so that probably caps the fee at £150m. There is no possibility of £200m or something like that because the Premier League won’t approve that. I think the Premier League would approve £150m. Then you’ve got UEFA who will effectively adjust out any profit at all on the deal, so it won’t work for UEFA purposes.”

It’s reported that Newcastle would want £150m from any club, including Liverpool. The Premier League will be hoping to lower this by using the player’s will to leave, although the north East club are not in a position to be bullied in this matter.