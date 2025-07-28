Liverpool hit roadblock in Alexander Isak chase after latest twist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ambitious pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is facing a serious roadblock, with financial complications threatening to derail a deal that could be worth as much as £150 million.

The Reds are under pressure to raise substantial funds in the transfer window, but a critical component of their plan, offloading Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich, is proving more complicated than expected.

The Colombian winger has been earmarked as one of the players to make way for Isak, alongside Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott. Liverpool are hoping to secure around £80 million for Díaz alone, which would significantly contribute to the club’s Isak war chest.

Liverpool are failing to get the desired fee for Diaz

However, Bayern Munich’s offer currently stands at just £65 million, far below the Reds’ valuation, and the German side appears to be in no rush to up their bid, according to Foot Mercato.

Making matters worse, Barcelona’s public withdrawal from the race to sign Díaz has weakened Liverpool’s bargaining position.

The Catalan club’s decision to move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford instead, after missing out on Nico Williams, was followed by president Joan Laporta confirming that there would be no further incomings.

That revelation has left Bayern as the only serious suitor for Diaz, giving them leverage in negotiations and removing any fear of being outbid.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany now has the luxury of waiting Liverpool out, fully aware that the Premier League club might need to lower their asking price out of necessity.

Alexander Isak remains a priority for the Reds

Despite having already signed Hugo Ekitike for £79 million, Liverpool’s interest in Isak remains strong, particularly after the Swedish striker made it known he wanted out of Newcastle.

However, the Magpies are playing hardball, especially as the striker is demanding £300,000-a-week wages, figures Liverpool have proven willing to pay after giving new signing Florian Wirtz a similar package.

With no formal offer yet submitted to Newcastle, insiders suggest Liverpool are still working behind the scenes to prepare their move. But unless Bayern meet the asking price for Diaz, or another major sale goes through, Liverpool’s financial muscle may fall short.

