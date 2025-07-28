Major Alexander Isak update will spark excitement among Liverpool fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer remains far from over, with the club still targeting another high-profile attacking signing.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Merseyside giants continue to view Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak as a priority target, even following the arrival of Hugo Ekitike.

The club’s ambition is clear and that is to strengthen the front line to ensure depth, quality, and competitiveness across all competitions.

The potential departures of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have opened the door for another forward to come in.

Liverpool are focusing on sales to pursue new signings

Diaz is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, while Nunez’s future remains uncertain amid increasing speculation of a summer exit.

Despite confidence in Ekitike and the current attacking core that includes Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool are looking for a new attacker capable of leading the line and fitting seamlessly into Arne Slot’s system.

Isak fits the bill and they are looking to make a move for the Newcastle United attacker.

Jacobs reports that the Reds are not planning to make a “blind bid.” Instead, they are awaiting clear signals from Newcastle regarding their stance on Isak’s availability, especially as the player himself is believed to be open to a move.

Alexander Isak is a priority target for the Reds

Liverpool want to ensure that any approach is strategic and grounded in reality, rather than being seen as speculative or premature. If the conditions are right, particularly if Isak pushes for a move, the Anfield club are ready to act decisively.

A potential bid would be submitted only with confidence that an agreement can be reached, not just to test the waters.

Having already signed players like Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the potential signing of Isak not only shows their intent and ambition to continue their dominance in English football but also their aim to make them a force in European football.

