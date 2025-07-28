Nicolas Jackson has attracted interest from Man United. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Man United are in the market for a new striker, although signing someone will be much easier said than done. They have interest in a number of options, but their shortlist is about to decrease by one.

After signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Man United are hoping to complete their attacking trident by adding a new striker – given that head coach Ruben Amorim is unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The likes of Ollie Watkins, Benjamin Sesko and Nicolas Jackson are on their radar, but in the case of the latter, he will not be for much longer.

Man United not planning to sign Nicolas Jackson this summer

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Man United are expected to end their interest in Jackson, given that they have no intention of playing Chelsea’s asking price for the Senegalese striker.

“No, I wouldn’t expect that one to happen. I would be very, very surprised if Man United signed Jackson. There are concerns about his temperament and the mental side of his game, and I don’t think he’s consistent enough on the pitch to overrule those concerns.

“If Chelsea are looking to get rid of him, that tells you whether he’s good enough for United. I don’t think he’s the type of striker they need, and they’ll be looking at their other options. Especially when you consider the price it would take to get him out of Chelsea.

“I expect he’s on a long contract there like all of his teammates, so they’re not going to let him go on the cheap, and definitely not to Man United. For the money it would take to get him, there are better players they could bring in. He hasn’t done anything at Chelsea that would make him the ideal man for United.”