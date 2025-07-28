Medical booked: Liverpool transfer gathers pace with player ready to travel today

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing one of their headline signings of the summer, with Liverpool star Luis Diaz expected to arrive in Munich today, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Bundesliga giants have moved quickly to secure the services of the dynamic winger from Liverpool, and all formalities are expected to be concluded in the next 24 hours.

Diaz will undergo his medical examinations on Tuesday, with the club already preparing the final stages of the paperwork. Once his medical is successfully completed, Diaz will sign a four-year contract that will tie him to the Allianz Arena until June 2029.

Bayern Munich edge closer to Luis Diaz signing

The deal represents a significant statement from Bayern Munich, who are determined to strengthen their attack this summer to continue their dominance in German football and reclaim their place at the top of Europe’s elite clubs.

Diaz was part of the title winning Liverpool team last season and under manager Arne Slot, played some of the best football of his career.

With the player now looking to take a new challenge in his career and the Reds deciding not to stand in his way, the transfer is now edging closer with Bayern Munich ready to complete the signing soon.

Having lost Leroy Sane this summer to Galatasaray, Bayern Munich were looking to add more flair and creativity to their wide attacking positions.

Among the several players they were targeting, Diaz was the standout option on their shortlist.

Diaz has been a successful signing for Liverpool

Signed by former manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Diaz helped the club win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Premier League title.

His versatility provided Liverpool with a different option up front and his work rate and ability to take on players always helped them in the attacking third.

With Slot looking to reshuffle his attack this summer, Diaz, as well as striker Darwin Nunez, are both expected to leave the club soon.

With the move now at its final stage, all eyes will be on Bayern’s official announcement, which could come as early as Tuesday evening.

Major Alexander Isak update will spark excitement among Liverpool fans