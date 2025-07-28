Newcastle are edger closer to signing Aaron Ramsdale. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a disastrous summer transfer window up until now, but there are signs that things are getting better. Club officials are desperate to add new signings to Eddie Howe’s squad, and the second arrival – after Anthony Elanga – could soon happen.

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been rejected by a number of targets, such as Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford. The latter was their first-choice option to strengthen the goalkeeper position, and after that snub, they have turned their attention to another Englishman: Aaron Ramsdale.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Newcastle have opened talks to sign Ramsdale, who is available this summer following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship. And a deal looks to be heading in the right direction.

Newcastle confident of closing Aaron Ramsdale deal

Fabrizio Romano has provided further details on Newcastle’s pursuit of Ramsdale, while also revealing that an agreement in expected to be reached with Southampton in the coming days/weeks.

“Aaron Ramsdale has already said yes to Newcastle and official bid has been sent to Southampton. High loan fee, salary covered and buy option clause. Southampton open to accepting but want higher fee. Deal expected to happen.”

Newcastle supporters have been unimpressed with Nick Pope’s distribution, and Eddie Howe is after a playing that suits his style of play better. Ramsdale ticks those boxes, although there are fans with some reservations about the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Given their well-documented PSR woes, signing Ramsdale on loan with an option to buy in 2026 would be a very good deal for Newcastle. It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached with Southampton, but at this stage, there are plenty of chances for the 27-year-old, who has made five appearances for England, to move to the north East.