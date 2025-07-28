Benjamin Sesko is expected to join either Newcastle or Man United. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle and Man United are both in the market for a new striker, and naturally, this means that they have similar targets. One of them is Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to join either club in the coming weeks.

Sesko, who was also linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer, is expected to leave RB Leipzig, on the back of another impressive season with the Bundesliga side, during which he scored 21 goals across all competitions. A move to the Premier League beckons, but at this stage, it is not clear where he will end up.

Newcastle are pushing hardest to sign Sesko, and they are now set to step up their pursuit of signing him.

Newcastle planning opening offer for Benjamin Sesko

As per Santi Aouna, Newcastle are preparing an opening offer to send to Leipzig, believed to be worth in the region of €72-74m. Crucially, this is in the ballpark of the asking price that has been set for the Slovenia international, meaning that last season’s Carabao Cup winners would be in a good position to get a deal done.

However, the final decision on the matter will be made by Sesko. In the coming days, he is expected to choose whether to join Newcastle or wait for Man United, who are not able to make a move for him until they make at least one significant sale, which could come in the shape of Antony joining Al-Nassr.

Despite this, it has been reported that Sesko is open to joining Newcastle, and that an agreement on personal terms has already been reached. If a deal can be done soon, it would open the door for Liverpool to make a concrete attempt to sign Alexander Isak, given that his replacement would have been signed.