Yoane Wissa wants to join Newcastle this summer. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle are desperate for signings, having only made one so far this summer. Fortunately, number two appears to be on its way, despite a number of setbacks in the last few weeks.

Outwith the expected departure of Alexander Isak, Newcastle want to sign a new striker to compete for the starting spot. And after missing out on Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike in recent weeks, they have turned their attention to Yoane Wissa.

Unlike the club’s previous targets, Wissa is desperate to join Newcastle, and over the weekend, he went on strike in the hopes of forcing a move. For now, Brentford have not budged, although it is expected that they will.

Yoane Wissa has strong chance of completing Newcastle move

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Newcastle are expected to close a deal for Wissa in the coming weeks, now that Brentford’s hand has been forced.

“I expect they’ll reach an agreement at some stage. He’s made it clear he wants to leave, he’s told Brentford that and he’s refusing to train, so Brentford have to decide whether they want an unhappy player at the club. In most cases, in that situation, the club decides they’ll have to let him go. So then it’s a case of getting the best deal and most amount of money they can get for him.

“I think Bryan Mbeumo played it perfectly, because if that move didn’t happen, he could’ve stayed at Brentford without any issues with the club or the fans. Wissa hasn’t done that, he’s burnt his bridges and made it a difficult situation.

“At the moment, Newcastle don’t want to pay what Brentford are asking for. I think that price tag is going to come down later in the window and Newcastle might have to go up a little bit so they can meet in the middle.

“So at this stage there’s no agreement, but him forcing the move makes a huge difference. Now it’ll be in Newcastle’s hands because it’s about how much they’re willing to pay.”

Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, would be an excellent squad addition for Newcastle, but for now, it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done with Brentford.