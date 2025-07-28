Sesko update: RB Leipzig striker chooses next club between Newcastle & Man United

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Benjamin Sesko
(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The latest transfer buzz surrounds RB Leipzig’s striking sensation Benjamin Sesko, with both Newcastle United and Manchester United actively pursuing the 22-year-old forward.

The Magpies are preparing for life without Alexander Isak in case he leaves the club this summer after expressing his desire to move away from St. James’ Park, while United are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

With Sesko reportedly available for a move this summer, he is high in demand among Premier League team who are looking to add attacking firepower to their attack.

Sesko agrees personal terms with Newcastle United

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that Sesko has now reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Newcastle, committing to a potential five-year deal until 2030.

He posted the update on his X account:

“Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.”

Should that move materialise, Sesko is well positioned to slot into the Magpies’ plans as a long-term number nine.

Current reports indicate Newcastle are actively negotiating with Sesko and his agent, but Leipzig have yet to receive an official offer.

Bundesliga insiders suggest that Newcastle may have a path to purchase Sesko for a fee closer to €70m, significantly below his €80m release clause, especially with Leipzig accepting reduced offers this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Sources: Man United star wants return to former club after Ruben Amorim decision
Man United flag
How a ‘gentleman agreement’ can help Man United secure the signing of Benjamin Sesko
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
After Cunha and Mbeumo: Man United turn to Frenchman to solve goal scoring issues

Man United still believe they can sign Sesko

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Despite Newcastle’s advantage, Man United have not yet given up. They remain on Sesko’s shortlist and have engaged in initial talks with the striker’s representatives.

If Newcastle falter or pace slows, United may still pounce, drawing parallels to the past transfers of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom exercised personal preference in choosing Old Trafford.

As it stands, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign the Bundesliga striker this summer.

“Very close” – Journalist reveals Man United look set for agreement with 22-year-old midfielder 

More Stories Benjamin Sesko

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *