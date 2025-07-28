Sesko update: RB Leipzig striker chooses next club between Newcastle & Man United

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The latest transfer buzz surrounds RB Leipzig’s striking sensation Benjamin Sesko, with both Newcastle United and Manchester United actively pursuing the 22-year-old forward.

The Magpies are preparing for life without Alexander Isak in case he leaves the club this summer after expressing his desire to move away from St. James’ Park, while United are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

With Sesko reportedly available for a move this summer, he is high in demand among Premier League team who are looking to add attacking firepower to their attack.

Sesko agrees personal terms with Newcastle United

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that Sesko has now reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Newcastle, committing to a potential five-year deal until 2030.

He posted the update on his X account:

“Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.”

Should that move materialise, Sesko is well positioned to slot into the Magpies’ plans as a long-term number nine.

Current reports indicate Newcastle are actively negotiating with Sesko and his agent, but Leipzig have yet to receive an official offer.

Bundesliga insiders suggest that Newcastle may have a path to purchase Sesko for a fee closer to €70m, significantly below his €80m release clause, especially with Leipzig accepting reduced offers this summer.

Man United still believe they can sign Sesko

Despite Newcastle’s advantage, Man United have not yet given up. They remain on Sesko’s shortlist and have engaged in initial talks with the striker’s representatives.

If Newcastle falter or pace slows, United may still pounce, drawing parallels to the past transfers of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom exercised personal preference in choosing Old Trafford.

As it stands, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign the Bundesliga striker this summer.

